Pakistan becomes third largest country in donkey population

LAHORE: Pakistan has become the third largest country in donkey population with estimated number of over 5 million.



According to Punjab Livestock Department, the number of donkeys in Lahore alone has climbed to over 41,000 and it is increasing with passing days.

The Punjab government has established ‘Donkey hospital’ where the animals are being treated free of cost.

Although the relation of human being and donkey is centuries old, however, the people of Lahore involved in its business are very happy at present as the price of the animal has shoot up.

According to the donkey breeders, the animal costs Rs35,000 to Rs55,000 and could earn for the owner Rs800 per day.

The Pakistan Economic Survey 2017-18, released in April 2018, noted that the number of donkeys in the country has increased by 100,000 to 5.3 million.

China stands at No.1 and Ethiopia at No.3 in donkey population.