AR Rahman believes criticism is why he is still alive in the industry

India’s immensely celebrated singer AR Rahman has reigned over hearts for an extensive period of time and the artist believes that taking criticism positively is why he has thrived for so long.



Talking to PTI, the 51-year-old revealed how for him it is essential to take criticism in a positive way and not think of it as something to hold him back but to refine him even more.

“Sometimes it is good to take criticism. Some of it is venomous while some of it is beautiful, there is concerned criticism as well. And all this is one of the reason why I am staying alive today, otherwise I would have gone. You have to be open (to criticism),” he stated.

The maestro went on to add: “Sometimes they are your teachers but some stuff are not good. Today because of Twitter and everything is in your face, I don’t see it (comments) sometimes. We don’t have to creatively nudge ourselves, you have to be in your own zone and do your best.”

Moreover, the singer revealed how it is also crucial for him to be genuine and honest about his work: “For me it is about longevity and it comes from integrity. If I am honest with my work, I am right. If I am dishonest then I deserve whatever comes my way. If I fail even after being honest, I take it sportingly. My integrity is important, have I given my full to it or not?”