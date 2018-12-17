close
Mon Dec 17, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 17, 2018

Spider-Man scales box office heights with $35.4 million haul

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Dec, 18


LOS ANGELES: The latest animated version "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" snared North American viewers in its web this weekend, earning $35.4 million in ticket sales on Sunday.

According to details, the latest animated version topped the weekend box office, snaring $35.4 million in its web in North America and an extra $21 million elsewhere.

Sony´s action-packed animation sees Peter Parker make way for Miles Morales as Spider-Man -- a black, Latino character new to theater-goers, but not comic book enthusiasts.

Warner Bros´ crime film "The Mule," was at  second  with  $17.2 million earning. Clint Eastwood both directed and took the lead as a destitute 90-year-old who turns to transporting cocaine through Illinois for a Mexican drug cartel.

"Dr. Seuss' The Grinch" dropped one place to third, earning $11.6 million over the weekend. 

 "Ralph Breaks the Internet," captured the fourth  place, which took in $9.6 million after spending three weeks at the top of the box office. The animated film so far has sold $154 million in domestic tickets.

Fifth spot went to Universal´s newly-released "Mortal Engines," whose ticket sales stalled at $7.5 million.

Others were:

"Creed II" ($5.4 million)

"Bohemian Rhapsody" ($4.1 million)

"Instant Family" ($3.7 million)

"Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" ($3.7 million)

"Green Book" ($2.8 million)

