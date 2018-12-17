Spider-Man scales box office heights with $35.4 million haul





LOS ANGELES: The latest animated version "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" snared North American viewers in its web this weekend, earning $35.4 million in ticket sales on Sunday.

Sony´s action-packed animation sees Peter Parker make way for Miles Morales as Spider-Man -- a black, Latino character new to theater-goers, but not comic book enthusiasts.

Warner Bros´ crime film "The Mule," was at second with $17.2 million earning. Clint Eastwood both directed and took the lead as a destitute 90-year-old who turns to transporting cocaine through Illinois for a Mexican drug cartel.



"Dr. Seuss' The Grinch" dropped one place to third, earning $11.6 million over the weekend.

"Ralph Breaks the Internet," captured the fourth place, which took in $9.6 million after spending three weeks at the top of the box office. The animated film so far has sold $154 million in domestic tickets.

Fifth spot went to Universal´s newly-released "Mortal Engines," whose ticket sales stalled at $7.5 million.

Others were:



"Creed II" ($5.4 million)

"Bohemian Rhapsody" ($4.1 million)

"Instant Family" ($3.7 million)

"Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" ($3.7 million)

"Green Book" ($2.8 million)