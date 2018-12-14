Strasbourg gunman shot dead by police: source

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
STRASBOURG: A gunman on the run since he killed three people at Strasbourg´s popular Christmas market was on Thursday shot dead by police. a source said.
More than 700 French security forces had been hunting for 29-year-old Cherif Chekatt since the bloodshed on Tuesday night. The source said he was shot and killed by police in the Neudorf area of the city.
STRASBOURG: A gunman on the run since he killed three people at Strasbourg´s popular Christmas market was on Thursday shot dead by police. a source said.
More than 700 French security forces had been hunting for 29-year-old Cherif Chekatt since the bloodshed on Tuesday night. The source said he was shot and killed by police in the Neudorf area of the city.