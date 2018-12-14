close
Thu Dec 13, 2018
World

AFP
December 14, 2018

Strasbourg gunman shot dead by police: source

World

AFP
Fri, Dec, 18

STRASBOURG: A gunman on the run since he killed three people at Strasbourg´s popular Christmas market was on Thursday shot dead by police. a source said.

More than 700 French security forces had been hunting for 29-year-old Cherif Chekatt since the bloodshed on Tuesday night. The source said he was shot and killed by police in the Neudorf area of the city.

