Strasbourg gunman shot dead by police: source

STRASBOURG: A gunman on the run since he killed three people at Strasbourg´s popular Christmas market was on Thursday shot dead by police. a source said.



More than 700 French security forces had been hunting for 29-year-old Cherif Chekatt since the bloodshed on Tuesday night. The source said he was shot and killed by police in the Neudorf area of the city.