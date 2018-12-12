Bruce Willis starrer 'Glass' trailer out now

The third and last edition of the super-hit 'Unbreakable' franchise 'Glass' has enthralled fans by unveiling its first trailer.



M. Night Shyamalan's directorial, 'Glass' chronicles the life of a security guard named David Dunn who uses his supernatural abilities to track Kevin Wendell Crumb, a disturbed man who has twenty-four personalities.

The film cast includes Bruce Willis, Seoul Jackson, James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy, Samuel L. Jackson, Spencer Treat Clark and Sarah Paulson amongst various others.

Produced by Jason Blum and Marc Bienstock, the movie is all set to see the light of day on January 18, 2019.