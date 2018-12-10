NHA to build 210 km DI Khan-Zhob section of CPEC western route

ISLAMABAD: The National Highway Authority (NHA) has planned to build 210 kilometer D I Khan-Zhob section of Western Route of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).



It's first portion is a 50-km four lane motorway which starts from Yarik, Indus Highway and ends at Sagu.

Beyond Sagu up to Zhob dualization of existing section of D I Khan-Quetta Highway (N-50) is being done under the project. It also includes construction of Darazinda and Zhob bypass.

An official of NHA told that proposed Right of Way of the project is 100m for Yarik to Sagu and realignment portion, 30m 50m will be acquired for dualization of N-50.

He said that Chinese financing for the Western route project ‘Up-gradation of D.I. Khan (Yarik) - Zhob, Phase-I (210 km)’ will be one of the important points on agenda for the next Joint Cooperation Committee of CPEC, scheduled to be held in the 3rd week of this month.

Matters regarding financing are being pursued with the Chinese government, he added.

He said other two remaining sections of CPEC Western Route namely Zhob - Quetta and Quetta -Sohrab sections are in feasibility study stage.