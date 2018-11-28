CJP takes notice of Aleema Khan's Dubai properties

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Saqib Nisar has taken suo moto notice of the matter of the elder sister of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Aleema Khan's properties in Dubai.



Sources said the date for hearing the suo moto notice case of the Aleema Khan has also been fixed.

Earlier, this month The News had reported Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khannum, informed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) that she had owned a precious property in Dubai.

Aleema Khannum in her response to FIA’s notice told the inquiry officer in Lahore that she acquired property abroad but now she has sold this asset.



“I had acquired property in the UAE. I had also mentioned the Dubai property in my tax returns and will disclose the source of income for the purchase as soon as I reach Pakistan as I am currently out of the country,” revealed a senior FIA official who quoted the prime minister’s sister as telling the inquiry officer.