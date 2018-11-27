Excellent day from a foreign investment perspective: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Minister of Finance, Asad Umar announced on Tuesday that two popular multinationals have shown interest in investing in Pakistan.



Federal Minister for Finance shared the news on his official twitter handle that, “Excellent day from a foreign investment perspective. Global Chairman suzuki motors visited & expressed interest in investing 450 million$ to expand car production in Pak & worlds biggest energy company Exxon mobil re opened there office in Pak 27 years after leaving the country,”

Suzuki Motor Corporation is a Japanese multinational corporation which manufactures automobiles, four-wheel drive vehicles, motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), outboard marine engines, wheelchairs and a variety of other small internal combustion engines.

Moreover, Exxon Mobil Corporation is an American multinational oil and gas corporation and is world's ninth-largest company by revenue.



