Yasir rocks New Zealand after rain delay, black caps lose eight

DUBAI: Leg-spinner Yasir Shah took three wickets in an over to leave New Zealand rattled at 63-4 at lunch on the third day of the second Test in Dubai on Monday.



The wily spinner had opener Tom Latham (22), Ross Taylor (nought) and Henry Nicholls (nought) as the match spurned into life after an hour´s delay due to overnight rain and drizzle in the morning.

At the break skipper Kane Williamson was unbeaten on six and with Bradley-John Watling on one as New Zealand still trail Pakistan´s first innings total of 418-5 declared by 355 runs.

It was damp morning as rain had forced umpires to inspect the conditions but an excellent drainage system at Dubai stadium did not delay the match by more than an hour.

New Zealand, resuming at 27 without loss managed to reach 50 without losing a wicket before Yasir struck.

Opener Jeet Raval was unfortunate to get bowled by a Yasir´s delivery as he tried to reverse sweep but the ball deflected off his bat to his thigh and hit the stumps.

From 50-1 it became 61-2 when Yasir had Latham caught at short-leg by Imam-ul-Haq off the first ball of his ninth over.

Two balls later he bowled experienced Ross Taylor with a beautiful delivery that turned and beat the forward push by the batsman.

Off his fifth ball Yasir bowled Henry Nicholls through the gap between bat and pad.

New Zealand lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test by four runs in Abu Dhabi.