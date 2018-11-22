Five kidnapped Iranian guards return home from Pakistan

TEHRAN: Five of the 12 Iranian border guards who had been abducted by militants near border with Pakistan in October have returned home, Iranian media reported.



Iran’s Tasnim News Agency has quoted the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Public Relations Department as saying in a statement that the abductees retuned to Iran Wednesday night after Pakistan recovered them.

In its statement, the IRGC said the efforts will continue to secure the release of the remaining abductees.

Last week, Pakistan Foreign Office has confirmed to have recovered five abducted Iranian guards.

The spokesman shared the news on Twitter, saying "With concerted efforts of the Pakistani LEAs and armed forces, 5 abducted Iranian guards have been safely recovered."



He said the guards were in good health and being handed over to Iranian authorities.

"Concerted efforts under vigilance of the military leadership are on, to recover the other guards," the spokesman added.



