PSL 2018: Teams finalised after Player Draft

ISLAMABAD: All six teams have been finalised at the PSL Player Draft for the fourth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) held here on Tuesday.

Lahore Qalandars picked former South Africa captain AB de Villiers and former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez while former captain of two-time champions Islamabad United Misbah-ul-Haq was picked by Peshawar Zalmi.

The Sixth Team, formerly known as Multan Sultans, picked Shahid Afridi, who previously represented Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi, and Australian batsman Steve Smith.

The Sixth Team was formed in place of Multan Sultans, whose ownership rights were terminated by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after the franchise failed to pay the annual fee of US $5.2 million.

The team replacing Multan Sultans is now referred to as the ‘Sixth Team’ pending further update.

Other five franchises are Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators, Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars.

All six teams picked players from 663 foreign and local players, available in the Draft.

Following is the list of the finalized teams:









