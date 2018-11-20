PCB chief hopes all PSL fixtures will take place in Pakistan in two to three years

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ehsan Mani on Tuesday expressed the hope that all Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches would take place in the country during the next two to three years.



“It is a matter of confidence of (foreign) players. I hope this (confidence) will rise with the passage of time and all PSL fixtures will take place in Pakistan in the next two to three years,” he told media ahead of PSL drafting here at a local hotel.

Mani said that eight matches of the fourth edition of PSL would take place in Pakistan, adding that in the fifth edition the number of matches taking place in the country would be even higher.

To another question as when would PSL matches start taking place in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, he said that the fifth edition of PSL would also bring a happy news for the cricket fans of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

He said that PSL had become a big brand and adding that franchises and sponsors had played a big role for that.

PCB chief said that talks were underway with some countries to persuade them send their teams to Pakistan.

He said that PSL had played a big role in bringing foreign players to Pakistan.