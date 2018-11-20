Preity Zinta apologises on #MeToo comments

After landing in hot waters and causing a frenzy around social media with her #MeToo statement, Bollywood actor Preity Zinta has released her final words regarding the controversy.



The 43-year-old actor took to Twitter to unveil her concluding words justifying the statements she made about the prevailing #MeToo movement in one of her recent interviews.

“To all the women out there,” she began, “I’m sorry if I have unintentionally hurt your sentiments on the #MeToo movement.”

The Kal Ho Na Ho starlet goes on to share that she too has been a victim of abuse, and having to explain her stance makes it ‘ironic’.

“First I am a huge supporter of the movement and it’s unfortunate that some of my comments were taken out of context,” she stated.

“My reason for saying ‘I wish something like this would have happened to me’ in the film industry with a smile was because I would have reacted and slapped the person. So it never happened and much later when it happened I did react & the whole world saw it,” she further asserted.

Moreover, the actor goes on to acknowledge that every person does not occupy the same position to fight back.

She continues saying: “The Sweetu & MeToo comment was not mine but I was quoting a man, which implied that men are now cautious in their approach to women at work.”

“The reason I don’t want this movement diluted with false accusations is because my brother went through it and eventually shot himself.”

The statement goes on to state while women should be allowed to come forward voicing their experiences, men should not be ‘automatically vilified’ either.

Ending the note, Zinta pens down: “I have seen both sides of the coin & I’m very hurt & sad I have to write such a long clarification specially after advocating & fighting for women’s rights all my life. I hope in the future there is more trust, specially from women because if we don’t stand together there really is no movement.”



