LIVE: Lahore Traffic Updates on Google - Traffic Plan for Eid Milad-un-Nabi - 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal

LAHORE: Preparations have been finalized to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) across the country on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal (Wednesday) with religious fervour and enthusiasm.



A national holiday, the day will dawn with special prayers for the unity of Muslim Ummah and progress and prosperity of the country.

Hundreds of Mahafil-e-Milad and ceremonies were organized by different religious, social, academic organizations on the occasion besides finalizing the plan of holding processions in all cities, towns and villages of the country.

Participants of the Milad processions planning to pin badges on their chests and decorated their bicycles, motorcycles and cars with green flags as a show of love and reverence for Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).



According to the Lahore Police, a total of 229 processions and 466 Milads would be arranged across the division and 5,394 policemen would perform security duty. On the procession routes, CCTV cameras walkthrough gates and metal detectors would be used to check participants.

Rescue 1122 Emergency Service, Bomb Disposal Squad, Fire Brigade, Civil Defence and police personnel will remain alert to deal with any untoward incident.