Tue Nov 20, 2018
MISC

Web Desk
November 20, 2018
LIVE: Islamabad Traffic Updates on Google - Traffic Plan for Eid Milad-un-Nabi - 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal

Tue, Nov, 18

ISLAMABAD: Preparations have been finalized to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) across the country on 12th Rabi ul Awal (Wednesday) with religious fervour and enthusiasm.

A national holiday, the day will dawn with special prayers for the unity of Muslim Ummah and progress and prosperity of the country.

Hundreds of Mahafil-e-Milad and ceremonies were organized by different religious, social, academic organizations on the occasion besides finalizing the plan of holding processions in all cities, towns and villages of the country.

Participants of the Milad processions planning to pin badges on their chests and decorated their bicycles, motorcycles and cars with green flags as a show of love and reverence for Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

There may be traffic blockages and route diversions due to the processions being taken out across the Federal Capital. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys accordingly, however a live traffic map is provided here for the convenience of general public.

Rescue 1122 Emergency Service, Bomb Disposal Squad, Fire Brigade, Civil Defence and police personnel will remain alert to deal with any untoward incident.

According to plan devised by the Islamabad police, the police including Rangers and personnel of other law enforcement agencies will conduct patrolling and security duties on this occasion and main procession starting from Sector G-7 will be completely cordoned off through heavy deployment.

As many as 2,000 cops including 250 traffic cops will perform security duties in Islamabad on Eid Milad un Nabi while special teams of Rangers, CID and Special Branch police will assist in smooth performance of their duties.

Police personnel were being deployed to provide security at Mosques and around processions.

