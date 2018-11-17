Mind your own business, Imran Ismail asks Murtaza Wahab after 'English criticism'

KARACHI: Responding to Murtaza Wahab's criticism of his incorrect use of English language, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Saturday advised the Adviser Chief Minister to mind his own business.

"Murtaza Wahab is obsessing about my English" he said while talking to the media .

The governor also went on to challenge Wahab to a English language competition.

"If Murtaza Wahab desires an English language competition, he should come out," the governor was quoted as saying by Geo News.



The governor defended Prime Minister Imran Khan's remarks about u-turns he has taken during his political career, and said whatever the premier said was correct.



Responding to a question about Fawad Chaudhry's recent speeches, he said the federal information minister himself is responsible for everything he says.

On Thursday, Adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister on Information and Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab asked Ismail to write in Urdu on Twitter instead of tweeting in incorrect English.

Talking to media persons at the Sindh Assembly , the adviser said that posting tweets in the national language was a better option for the governor than using incorrect English on the micro-blogging website