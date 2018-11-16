CDA official rejects disappearance reports, says he is 'safe' with relatives in D.I Khan

ISLAMABAD: Ayaz Khan, Deputy Director Capital Development Authority (CDA), who was reported missing from Islamabad on Thursday, in a video message rejected media reports about his disappearance.



Ayaz Mehsud said, "I am visiting my relatives in D.I Khan and I am safe."

He added, "I had lost my cell phones, therefore, I failed to contact."

Ayaz urged people not to defame institutions over his disappearance and create chaos.

The official thanked the government and other institutions for their concerns over his missing.

Earlier, the police said CDA Deputy Director Ayaz Khan disappeared after leaving his office at 2:30 pm on Thursday and since there has been no news of his whereabouts.

They said the police were informed about Ayaz Khan's disappearance by his personal assistant.

According to the police, all the security agencies have been informed about the incident.

Peshawar Police SP Tahir Dawar also went missing from Islamabad on October 26 and his body was found in Afghanistan on November 13.