Fri Nov 16, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 16, 2018
CDA Deputy Director Ayaz Khan goes missing from Islamabad

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Nov, 18

ISLAMABAD: An official of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) went missing from Islamabad on Thursday, according to police on Friday.

The police said CDA Deputy Director Ayaz Khan disappeared after leaving his office at 2:30.

They said the police were informed about Ayaz Khan's disappearance by his personal assistant.

According to the police, all the security agencies have been informed about the incident.

Peshawar Police SP Tahir Dawar also went missing from Islamabad on October 26 and his body was found in Afghanistan on November 13.


