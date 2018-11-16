CDA Deputy Director Ayaz Khan goes missing from Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: An official of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) went missing from Islamabad on Thursday, according to police on Friday.

The police said CDA Deputy Director Ayaz Khan disappeared after leaving his office at 2:30.

They said the police were informed about Ayaz Khan's disappearance by his personal assistant.

According to the police, all the security agencies have been informed about the incident.

Peshawar Police SP Tahir Dawar also went missing from Islamabad on October 26 and his body was found in Afghanistan on November 13.



