Asia Bibi freed from Multan Jail

MULTAN: Asia Bibi, a Christian woman who was acquitted last week by Supreme Court in blasphemy case, has been freed from a women's prison in Multan. Geo News, citing sources , reported on Wednesday night.



As per details, one week after her acquittal in blasphemy case by Supreme Court, Asia Bibi who spent eight years on death row has finally been freed from jail. She was in woman's prison in Multan.

The apex court acquitted Asia Bibi on October 31. The acquittal had led to protests in several cities across the country.

Thousands of protesters poured onto the streets in protest after Supreme Court judges overturned Asia Bibi´s conviction in blasphemy case.

The protesters blockaded major cities to demand her immediate execution, in a three-day stand-off that ended when Prime Minister Imran Khan´s administration agreed to allow a review of the Supreme Court´s ruling.

Asia's husband Ashiq Masih has already appealed to Britain or the United States to grant the family asylum, while her lawyer has fled to the Netherlands.