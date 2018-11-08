Minister deplores 'fake news' of Asia Bibi leaving Pakistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chadhry on Thursday said that publication of fake news by a section of media was extremely irresponsible.
He urged the section of media to act in a responsible manner and avoid publication of fake news for the sake of headlines as Asia Bibi case was a sensitive matter.
In a tweet the minister said : “It has become a norm to publish fake news for sake of headlines, #AsiaBibi case is sensitive issue and it was extremely irresponsible to publish news of her leaving the country without confirmation.
I strongly urge section of media to act responsible.
