Minister deplores 'fake news' of Asia Bibi leaving Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chadhry on Thursday said that publication of fake news by a section of media was extremely irresponsible.



He urged the section of media to act in a responsible manner and avoid publication of fake news for the sake of headlines as Asia Bibi case was a sensitive matter.

In a tweet the minister said : “It has become a norm to publish fake news for sake of headlines, #AsiaBibi case is sensitive issue and it was extremely irresponsible to publish news of her leaving the country without confirmation.

I strongly urge section of media to act responsible.



