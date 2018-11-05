Mon November 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Jemima says Pakistan’s govt caves in to extremist demands to bar Asia Bibi from leaving

Jemima says Pakistan’s govt caves in to extremist demands to bar Asia Bibi from leaving
Pakistan whitewash New Zealand 3-0 in Twenty20 series

Pakistan whitewash New Zealand 3-0 in Twenty20 series
Chief Justice Saqib Nisar hospitalised

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar hospitalised

Joint Statement of PM Imran Khan’s China Visit: 'Strengthening strategic cooperative partnership'

Joint Statement of PM Imran Khan’s China Visit: 'Strengthening strategic cooperative partnership'
Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film
'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address

'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address
Asia Bibi’s husband appeals to Trump for refuge

Asia Bibi’s husband appeals to Trump for refuge
Kings of chaos

Kings of chaos
PM Imran Khan orders strict action against miscreants disturbing law and order situation

PM Imran Khan orders strict action against miscreants disturbing law and order situation
PM Imran Khan given prominent coverage in Chinese media

PM Imran Khan given prominent coverage in Chinese media

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Jemima reacts to suspension of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account

LONDON: Jemima Goldsmith, former wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has praises micro-blogging site Twitter for suspending account of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's account.

Twitter has suspended the account of chief of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) on Sunday after the government’s request to take action against his tweets inciting violence.

The official Twitter handle of the right-wing political group’s chairman shows the message “account suspended” upon access.

Jemima took to Twitter saying, "Something good happened today. Well done @Twitter."

On Sunday, Jemima had said that Pakistan’s government caved in to extremist demands to bar Asia Bibi from leaving the country.

Jemima took to Twitter saying, "Not the Naya Pakistan we’d hoped for. 3 days after a defiant & brave speech defending the judiciary, Pakistan’s gov caves in to extremist demands to bar #AsiaBibi from leaving Pak, after she was acquitted of blasphemy- effectively signing her death warrant."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Doctors decide to discharge CJP Saqib Nisar from hospital after improvement in health

Doctors decide to discharge CJP Saqib Nisar from hospital after improvement in health
Pakistan, China agree to trade in Rupee, Yuan instead of dollar

Pakistan, China agree to trade in Rupee, Yuan instead of dollar
PM Imran Khan meets Russian counterpart in Shanghai

PM Imran Khan meets Russian counterpart in Shanghai
CPEC's new growth points to further boost China-Pakistan economic ties: Analysts

CPEC's new growth points to further boost China-Pakistan economic ties: Analysts
Load More load more

Spotlight

Irrfan Khan to return to India for Diwali celebrations

Irrfan Khan to return to India for Diwali celebrations

Anushka Sharma showers warm hugs on Virat on his 30th birthday

Anushka Sharma showers warm hugs on Virat on his 30th birthday
After Deepika, Ranveer Singh kicks off pre-wedding festivities

After Deepika, Ranveer Singh kicks off pre-wedding festivities

Bollywood film ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ gets NOC for release in Punjab

Bollywood film ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ gets NOC for release in Punjab

Photos & Videos

Irrfan Khan to return to India for Diwali celebrations

Irrfan Khan to return to India for Diwali celebrations

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming production 'Pahuna' gets a release date

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming production 'Pahuna' gets a release date
Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood
Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?