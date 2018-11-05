Jemima reacts to suspension of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account

LONDON: Jemima Goldsmith, former wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has praises micro-blogging site Twitter for suspending account of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's account.



Twitter has suspended the account of chief of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) on Sunday after the government’s request to take action against his tweets inciting violence.

The official Twitter handle of the right-wing political group’s chairman shows the message “account suspended” upon access.

Jemima took to Twitter saying, "Something good happened today. Well done @Twitter."

On Sunday, Jemima had said that Pakistan’s government caved in to extremist demands to bar Asia Bibi from leaving the country.

Jemima took to Twitter saying, "Not the Naya Pakistan we’d hoped for. 3 days after a defiant & brave speech defending the judiciary, Pakistan’s gov caves in to extremist demands to bar #AsiaBibi from leaving Pak, after she was acquitted of blasphemy- effectively signing her death warrant."

