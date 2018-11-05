Video shows China's amazing rise as #2 global economy

A dynamic graph compiled in a video reflecting China’s incredible progression over decades as a top economy has been garnering attention from across the globe with many appraising the country for making an eminent mark on the world.



Measured in GDP by country in (USD billions) per year from 1961 to 2017, the video showcasing top ten contributors of the global economic indicator highlights China as one of the fastest growing economies.

China's GDP started at a whopping 56 billion when it held the fourth position in 1961 among top ten countries having the most GDP.

Its contribution to the world GDP in 1971 tanked three positions when it made USD 99 billion.

During the 1980s, China dropped off the list and got replaced by other economies like Brazil, Spain, Italy and Mexico.

However 1993 onwards, the graph for China sees an unfathomable surge with the country gaining strength once again.

With the turn of the new century, China progressed amazingly from number 8 to number 7 in 2001, whilst boasting around USD 3412 billion in 2007 at number 3.

Its Gross Domestic Product has seen an upward hike ever since, as it now produces almost USD 12238 billion as the #2 greatest global economy.