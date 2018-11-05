Mon November 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Jemima says Pakistan’s govt caves in to extremist demands to bar Asia Bibi from leaving

Jemima says Pakistan’s govt caves in to extremist demands to bar Asia Bibi from leaving
Pakistan whitewash New Zealand 3-0 in Twenty20 series

Pakistan whitewash New Zealand 3-0 in Twenty20 series
Chief Justice Saqib Nisar hospitalised

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar hospitalised

Joint Statement of PM Imran Khan’s China Visit: 'Strengthening strategic cooperative partnership'

Joint Statement of PM Imran Khan’s China Visit: 'Strengthening strategic cooperative partnership'
Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film
PM Imran Khan orders strict action against miscreants disturbing law and order situation

PM Imran Khan orders strict action against miscreants disturbing law and order situation
Asia Bibi’s husband appeals to Trump for refuge

Asia Bibi’s husband appeals to Trump for refuge
PM Imran Khan given prominent coverage in Chinese media

PM Imran Khan given prominent coverage in Chinese media
'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address

'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address
Police issue security threat for Maulana Fazl

Police issue security threat for Maulana Fazl

World

Web Desk
November 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Video shows China's amazing rise as #2 global economy

A dynamic graph compiled in a video reflecting China’s incredible progression over decades as a top economy has been garnering attention from across the globe with many appraising the country for making an eminent mark on the world. 

Measured in GDP by country in (USD billions) per year from 1961 to 2017, the video showcasing top ten contributors of the global economic indicator highlights China as one of the fastest growing economies.

China's GDP started at a whopping 56 billion when it held the fourth position in 1961 among top ten countries having the most GDP. 

Its contribution to the world GDP in 1971 tanked three positions when it made USD 99 billion. 

During the 1980s, China dropped off the list  and got replaced by other economies like Brazil, Spain, Italy and Mexico.

However 1993 onwards, the graph for China sees an unfathomable surge with the country gaining strength once again.

With the turn of the new century, China progressed amazingly from number 8 to number 7 in 2001, whilst boasting around USD 3412 billion in 2007 at number 3.

Its Gross Domestic Product has seen an upward hike ever since, as it now produces almost USD 12238 billion as the #2 greatest global economy. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Jamal Khashoggi killing: sons ask Saudis to return his body

Jamal Khashoggi killing: sons ask Saudis to return his body
Imran Khan's visit infuses momentum in Pak-China ties: Global Times

Imran Khan's visit infuses momentum in Pak-China ties: Global Times
Pakistani man imprisoned in India released after 16 years

Pakistani man imprisoned in India released after 16 years
Xi pledges to open China´s markets wider to an impatient world

Xi pledges to open China´s markets wider to an impatient world
Load More load more

Spotlight

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz successfully accomplishes in Florida

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz successfully accomplishes in Florida
Raveena Tandon in legal trouble after blocking traffic flow

Raveena Tandon in legal trouble after blocking traffic flow

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film
First moon walk´s commemorative plaque sold for $468,500

First moon walk´s commemorative plaque sold for $468,500

Photos & Videos

Prince of Wales joins folk dance during African tour in Gambia

Prince of Wales joins folk dance during African tour in Gambia
Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2

Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2
Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood
Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?