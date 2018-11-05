Mon November 05, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
November 5, 2018

Sports anchor Dr Nauman Niaz in London for bone marrow transplant

Renowned sports journalist, Director Sports & Syndication & Head of PTV Sports, Dr Nauman Niaz has been receiving an abundance of love and support from his friends and family ever since the veteran journalist informed them about his ill health and an upcoming bone marrow transplant.

Sports anchor Zainab Abbas, in response to Nauman’s tweet, wrote on Sunday:

The Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient sought apology from anyone who he hurt knowingly or unknowingly now that he's unaware of 'whether I live for another day'. 

In another tweet, Nauman wrote: 

"Just remember I am a man fulfilled. I desired to complete my post doctoral I did it from Oxford. Life has just been so fulfilling and fascinating. I haven ever conceded. Don’t worry I’ll fight until the end. And if I don’t survive do forgive me, I am only a human." 

Nauman also expressed gratitude to everyone who sent love his way during this pressing time. 


