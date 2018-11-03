Sat November 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series

Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series
Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected

PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected
Protesters warned before operation

Protesters warned before operation
PM Imran Khan’s sister confirms her Dubai property

PM Imran Khan’s sister confirms her Dubai property
Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR

Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR
Writ in tatters

Writ in tatters
Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore

Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore
PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties

PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties
Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown

Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown

Business

Web Desk
November 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Chinese business leaders express desire to invest in Pakistan’s socio-economic sectors

Islamabad: Heads of major Chinese business groups called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Beijing on Saturday and expressed their desire to further invest in Pakistan’s socio-economic sectors. 

The executives included Mr Chen Fenjian, Chairman China Railways Construction Corporation (CRCC), Mr Chen Siqing, Chairman Bank of China Group (BOCG), Mr Yan Zhiyong, Chairman POWER CHINA, Mr. Da Can Like, Chairman China Rainbow International Investment, Mr. Charles Yang, President Huawei Middle East Region and MrLyuZexiang President China Gezhouba.

 Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Mr. Asad Umar, Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Adviser to PM Mr. Abdul Razzak Dawood, Minister for planning MakhdoomKhusroBakhtiar, Minister for Maritime Mr. Ali Zaidi and Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan were present during the meeting, Foreign Secretary Ms. TehminaJanjua, Ambassador Masood Khalid and other senior officials were present during the meeting. 

The business leaders congratulated Imran Khan on victory in the elections and assuming the office of the Prime Minster.

 They said that under the leadership of the Prime Minster, Pakistan would enter into new era of development. 

They expressed their gratitude for the support Pakistan is extending to the Chinese companies in hydropower, renewable energy, construction, infrastructure development, ICT and other sectors particularly under the CPEC projects. 

The executives expressed their desire to further invest in Pakistan’s socio-economic sectors. 

Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated the business ventures of the Chinese companies in Pakistan particularly under the CPEC projects.

 The Prime Minister shared his socio-economic reform agenda with the Chinese business leaders. 

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the progress on projects under the CPEC. 

Highlighting immense market potential and geo-strategic advantage of Pakistan, the Prime Minister encouraged the business leaders to explore investment opportunities in the diverse socio-economic sectors of Pakistan.

 The Prime Minister assured maximum facilitation to the Chinese business companies for doing business in Pakistan.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Business

Minister reiterates Pakistan’s commitment to strengthen economic cooperation within D-8

Minister reiterates Pakistan’s commitment to strengthen economic cooperation within D-8
Six Pakistani banks disable Debit Card for international ATM cash withdrawal

Six Pakistani banks disable Debit Card for international ATM cash withdrawal

AIIB committed to supporting projects in Pakistan: President

AIIB committed to supporting projects in Pakistan: President

SECP enforces Sharia Governance Regulations 2018

SECP enforces Sharia Governance Regulations 2018
Load More load more

Spotlight

#MeToo: US journalist hits back at MJ Akbar over ‘consensual’ claims

#MeToo: US journalist hits back at MJ Akbar over ‘consensual’ claims
Ajay Devgn, Kajol are back on Koffee With Karan after 2016 feud

Ajay Devgn, Kajol are back on Koffee With Karan after 2016 feud
Fans disappointed as Rahat Fateh Ali cancels Riyadh performance

Fans disappointed as Rahat Fateh Ali cancels Riyadh performance
Music maestro AR Rahman discloses his favourite film hero

Music maestro AR Rahman discloses his favourite film hero

Photos & Videos

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior
Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2

Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2
Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood
Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?