Chinese business leaders express desire to invest in Pakistan’s socio-economic sectors

Islamabad: Heads of major Chinese business groups called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Beijing on Saturday and expressed their desire to further invest in Pakistan’s socio-economic sectors.

The executives included Mr Chen Fenjian, Chairman China Railways Construction Corporation (CRCC), Mr Chen Siqing, Chairman Bank of China Group (BOCG), Mr Yan Zhiyong, Chairman POWER CHINA, Mr. Da Can Like, Chairman China Rainbow International Investment, Mr. Charles Yang, President Huawei Middle East Region and MrLyuZexiang President China Gezhouba.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Mr. Asad Umar, Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Adviser to PM Mr. Abdul Razzak Dawood, Minister for planning MakhdoomKhusroBakhtiar, Minister for Maritime Mr. Ali Zaidi and Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan were present during the meeting, Foreign Secretary Ms. TehminaJanjua, Ambassador Masood Khalid and other senior officials were present during the meeting.

The business leaders congratulated Imran Khan on victory in the elections and assuming the office of the Prime Minster.

They said that under the leadership of the Prime Minster, Pakistan would enter into new era of development.

They expressed their gratitude for the support Pakistan is extending to the Chinese companies in hydropower, renewable energy, construction, infrastructure development, ICT and other sectors particularly under the CPEC projects.

The executives expressed their desire to further invest in Pakistan’s socio-economic sectors.

Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated the business ventures of the Chinese companies in Pakistan particularly under the CPEC projects.

The Prime Minister shared his socio-economic reform agenda with the Chinese business leaders.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the progress on projects under the CPEC.

Highlighting immense market potential and geo-strategic advantage of Pakistan, the Prime Minister encouraged the business leaders to explore investment opportunities in the diverse socio-economic sectors of Pakistan.

The Prime Minister assured maximum facilitation to the Chinese business companies for doing business in Pakistan.