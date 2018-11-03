Sat November 03, 2018
Business

Web Desk
November 3, 2018

Six Pakistani banks disable Debit Card for international ATM cash withdrawal

At least six banks in Pakistan have temporarily disabled debit cards of their customers for international ATM cash withdrawal  citing security concerns.

The customers have been informed about the decision through SMS services. They, however, can use their ATM cards in Pakistan.

The move came on the heels of a cyber attack on a local bank's Online System. 

The staff of the bank managed to delink the system from the global network and reverse the transactions.

Following that attack, three banks including one that became victim of the cyber attack  had stopped international transactions but after a week the number of banks have almost doubled now.

