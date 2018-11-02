COAS Gen. Bajwa strongly condemns assassination of Maulana Sami Ul Haq

Rawalpindi: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has strongly condemned assassination of renowned religious scholar and political leader Maulana Sami ul Haq.



According to military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor, "The Army Chief strongly condemned assassination of renowned religious scholar and political leader Maulana Sami ul Haq and Expresses grief and condolences to the bereaved family."

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-S) chief and former senator Maulana Sami ul Haq was stabbed to death at his residence in Rawalpindi, family says.

Maulana Hami ul Haq, son of Maulana Sami ul Haq, confirmed that his father was assassinated in his room.

"My father could not join the protest in Islamabad due to road blockage and returned to his house for rest due to his old age," he said. "His driver went out for half an hour and when he returned, he found Maulana lying in a pool of blood," he said.