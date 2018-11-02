Fri November 02, 2018
Web Desk
November 2, 2018

Starcom Pakistan shines bright at the 18th Dragons of Asia Awards


Starcom Pakistan announces itself at the 18th Dragons of Asia Awards by clinching SIX awards!

Thank you to our clients for having high expectations from us and congratulations to our teams for exceeding them. Award details are:

RED DRAGON - 2018 Best Campaign in Asia for Coke & Edhi Bottle of Change

BLUE DRAGON - 2018 Best Campaign in Pakistan for Coke and Edhi Bottle of Change

GOLD DRAGON - Best Cause, Charity Marketing of Public Sector Campaign for Coke & Edhi Bottle of Change

BLACK DRAGON - Best Brand Building and Awareness Campaign for Tang; Mondelez International Pakistan

BLACK DRAGON - Best Use of Public Relations for Cadbury Dairy Milk; Mondelez International Pakistan

BLACK DRAGON - Best Use of Media for Coke & Edhi Bottle of Change

#DragonsofAsia #AOTF #BrainchildPK #StarcomPakistan

