Sun October 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation

Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation
China to take care of Pakistan

China to take care of Pakistan
Murder convict Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to death cell after CJP's raid

Murder convict Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to death cell after CJP's raid
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
EU report says elections were fair in Pakistan

EU report says elections were fair in Pakistan
Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of second T20

Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of second T20
Imran Khan appoints Shahzad Qasim as Special Assistant on Power Sector

Imran Khan appoints Shahzad Qasim as Special Assistant on Power Sector
No Israeli plane entered Pakistani airspace: CAA

No Israeli plane entered Pakistani airspace: CAA
Envoys to important world capitals changed

Envoys to important world capitals changed
Govt mulling 800pc raise in governors’ salaries

Govt mulling 800pc raise in governors’ salaries

Sports

Web Desk
October 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Najam Sethi terms PCB report distortion of facts and figures

LAHORE: Najam Sethi, the Former chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has on Sunday said that the PCB report on details of money spent during his period was a distortion of facts.

In a tweet, he said: “Clearly motivated by new mafia at PCB. Distortion of facts and figures. This defamation will not go unchallenged.”

The PCB had issued on Saturday details of expenses and benefits of Sethi, who was chairmen of the Board from 2014 to Sept 30, 2018.

The details showed that as the PCB chairman, Sethi spent over Rs70 million during the period of four years.

Najam Sethi was nominated to the Board of Governors of the PCB (as per the Pakistan Cricket Board Constitution of 2014 approved by the ICC and Supreme Court of Pakistan).

His nomination was made by ousted premier Nawaz Sharif from 2014-2017 and later by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi from 2017- 2020.

However, Sethi resigned from the post of PCB chairman on August 20.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Pakistan vs Australia 3rd T20: Live Cricket Score

Pakistan vs Australia 3rd T20: Live Cricket Score
Federer ignored deadline set by 'new' Davis Cup

Federer ignored deadline set by 'new' Davis Cup
Perks and privileges for members of cricket committee

Perks and privileges for members of cricket committee
England easily beat Sri Lanka in one-off T20

England easily beat Sri Lanka in one-off T20
Load More load more

Spotlight

Najam Sethi terms PCB report distortion of facts and figures

Najam Sethi terms PCB report distortion of facts and figures
Trump trolled on latest ‘umbrella’ video

Trump trolled on latest ‘umbrella’ video
Harry and Meghan land in NZealand on last leg of Pacific tour

Harry and Meghan land in NZealand on last leg of Pacific tour
Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Photos & Videos

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage