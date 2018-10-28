Najam Sethi terms PCB report distortion of facts and figures

LAHORE: Najam Sethi, the Former chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has on Sunday said that the PCB report on details of money spent during his period was a distortion of facts.

In a tweet, he said: “Clearly motivated by new mafia at PCB. Distortion of facts and figures. This defamation will not go unchallenged.”

The PCB had issued on Saturday details of expenses and benefits of Sethi, who was chairmen of the Board from 2014 to Sept 30, 2018.

The details showed that as the PCB chairman, Sethi spent over Rs70 million during the period of four years.

Najam Sethi was nominated to the Board of Governors of the PCB (as per the Pakistan Cricket Board Constitution of 2014 approved by the ICC and Supreme Court of Pakistan).

His nomination was made by ousted premier Nawaz Sharif from 2014-2017 and later by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi from 2017- 2020.

However, Sethi resigned from the post of PCB chairman on August 20.