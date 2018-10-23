New royal couple puts motherhood above their U.S. tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have pushed forward their U.S. tour for the upcoming Spring until Fall next year to give as much to motherhood.

While Meghan is still going through the process of her British citizenship, it is slated that she would still be an American citizen by the time of the postponed tour.

Putting motherhood over anything, the royals have put the U.S. tour on hold until Fall 2019— which means the royal baby would be six months old when the couple will introduce the new member during the postponed tour.

Although the American tour had been on the planner since mid-July this year, the change in plans comes along with Meghan already cutting back on scheduled appearances in their busy Australian tour ahead of pregnancy precautions.

Harry has told his wife to make sure she is getting enough rest during the packed schedule.



"After a busy program, the duke and duchess have decided to cut back the duchess's schedule slightly for the next couple of days, ahead of the final week-and-a-half of the tour," the Kensington Palace announced on Sunday.

Owing to which, Prince Harry is making a few solo appearances in this trip as the royal couple moved forward to Fiji on Tuesday after covering a weeklong trip in Australia.

“It is up to us now to protect this paradise together — not just because it looks beautiful, but because it is an essential part of our existence and will continue to be for our children and their children’s children.” — The Duke of Sussex @QueensCanopy #RoyalVisitAustralia", Prince Harry said in a statement.

On the busy 16-day royal tour across Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand, Harry described the trip to Fiji as "nostalgic" in a speech at the evening reception, citing the time back when the Queen visited the country with Prince Philip following her coronation in 1953.

"This visit is particularly nostalgic for us as a young married couple - my grandparents stayed in this very hotel, the Grand Pacific, a number of times over the years", he said.