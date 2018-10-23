Tue October 23, 2018
Business

Web Desk
October 23, 2018

Yiwu International Commodities fair kicks off in China

YIWU: The 24th China Yiwu International Commodities (Standardization) Fair (“Yiwu Fair”) kicked off to attract more foreigner enterprises, in Yiwu, Zhejiang Province.

Many Pakistani enterprises are participating in Yiwu fair which is also the largest and most influential daily necessities exhibition in China.

Speaking on the occasion Wang Wenxu, Vice-Governor of Zhejiang Province said that last year, the total turnover of the commodity market (including the online market) of Zhejiang reached 5.85 trillion yuan. Outside Zhejiang, markets created by Zhejiang merchants have also maintained a steady momentum of growth, generating more than 300 billion-yuan sales of goods made in Zhejiang.

Syed Ummar Ali Bukhari CEO of Aero Direction said it good opportunity to interact of with foreign enterprises and it’s the biggest even in Yiwu and these exhibitions safe our time and very useful for the promotion and interaction.

“Pakistan China Economic Corridor (CPEC) is providing opportunities to increase business with Chinese enterprise and doing business in China is more convenient after the Belt and Road Initiatives”

Stanley Fang Voice President of YXE said Pakistan is our best friend and promising market for China. After the completion of infrastructure and specially Railway lines between two countries more and more Chinese companies will enhance their business in Pakistan.

The 24th Yiwu Fair has more than 4,100 international standards booths and attracted 2,150 exhibitors from home and abroad. It will not only showcase products Made in China and Chinese brands but also provides a sharing platform for mass trade for global merchants and goods.

