Tue October 23, 2018
Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins

Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab

Pakistani doctor elected President of Royal Society of Medicine's ENT section

Mulla Baradar released from Pak jail

PM asks Aleem Khan to 'vacate' CM camp office

Zardari ready to talk to Nawaz

PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas

Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training

PTI loses both seats contested by incumbent governor in July 25 polls 

Imran to attend Saudi moot despite opposition

Web Desk
October 23, 2018

Mountain Dew Gamers Arena Just Shook the Gaming Scene in Pakistan with its First CS:GO Qualifier in Lahore!

If you’d walked in to the Portal gaming center in Lahore this weekend, here’s what you’d have seen: teams of video gamers in dark rooms huddled over brightly lit PCs, bathed in Mountain Dew’s signature neon green glow. Gamers aren’t a physically expressive bunch but one look at their action packed screens and you’d understand the passion they put into their game. And you’d hear them before you even saw them: communication between teams is the key to survival. Loud and efficient communication is what helped Portal Esports win Mountain Dew’s first Lahore qualifier for CS:GO!

And what a qualifier it was! Mountain Dew has yet again opened up another platform for its fans in Pakistan. While people might have thought PC gamers to be quiet but the Dew Gamers Arena has proven otherwise: this weekend saw all DGA gamers being excited, passionate and loud! Dew has not only brought a new platform for gamers, but has also started uniting all the talented gamers in the country! With one qualifier successfully under their belt, let’s see what other epic activities Dew has in store for the future.

With more qualifiers in their future, the Portal Esports were excited, nervous and zipping with adrenaline. After all, they took out 31 other teams, went head to head in over grueling 15 matches and all in 3 epic days! The gamers pushed through, using Mountain Dew as essential game fuel and secured their win. The captain Zaki Nasir, a.k.a. Killnt, said he’s unbelievably thankful to Dew for giving his team the opportunity they got and “this platform could change the face of gaming in Pakistan”.

Portal Esports will now be competing against in the grand finale with the winners of qualifiers from Karachi, Islamabad and Rest of Pakistan.

The next Lahore DGA qualifier will be of Dota! Have you registered yet?! #AreYouGame #DewGamersArena

