Mon October 22, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 22, 2018

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

The latest Coke Studio offering ‘Ko Ko Korina’ is a rendition by Momina Mustehsan and Ahad Raza Mir which pathetically failed to leave a mark on the listeners.

The song has disappointed many, including Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari, who believes that such a rendition of a great classic is nothing but a ‘massacre’.

In a tweet published Sunday, Mazari wrote, “Horrendous! Destroyed a great classic - why oh why did Coke Studio allow such a massacre of this classic song?”

Ko Ko Korina, a widely celebrated song, holds the stature of being Pakistan’s first pop song sung by pop singer Ahmed Rushdi.

The Momina-Ahad version of the song, that aired on Coke Studio season 11 marking the Ahad’s singing debut, has been trending for all the wrong reasons among netizens. 

Ko Ko Korina, Ahad Raza Mir & Momina Mustehsan, Coke Studio Season 11, Episode 9 - YouTube

#KoKoKorina marks Ahad Raza Mir's debut as he comes together with Momina Mustehsan to re-create this foot tapping dance song from the 60's! Starting his care...


Comments

