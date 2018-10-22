Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

The latest Coke Studio offering ‘Ko Ko Korina’ is a rendition by Momina Mustehsan and Ahad Raza Mir which pathetically failed to leave a mark on the listeners.

The song has disappointed many, including Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari, who believes that such a rendition of a great classic is nothing but a ‘massacre’.

In a tweet published Sunday, Mazari wrote, “Horrendous! Destroyed a great classic - why oh why did Coke Studio allow such a massacre of this classic song?”

Ko Ko Korina, a widely celebrated song, holds the stature of being Pakistan’s first pop song sung by pop singer Ahmed Rushdi.

The Momina-Ahad version of the song, that aired on Coke Studio season 11 marking the Ahad’s singing debut, has been trending for all the wrong reasons among netizens.



