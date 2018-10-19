PM Imran to participate in Saudi ‘Investment Conference’ on Oct 23

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Riyadh on October 23, on the special invitation of King Salman bin Abdel Aziz, to participate in the two-day “Future Investment Initiative (FII),” conference that would host leading businesspersons, investors, corporate giants, representatives of hi-tech industry and major media outlets at one platform.



Imran Khan’s participation in first day of the conference – termed as “Davos in the desert” is aimed at projecting Pakistan’s economic and investment potential and the Prime Minister’s vision of the country in the five years to come, the Foreign Office announced Friday.

Prime Minister will also call on King Salman and meet Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman. Matters of mutual interest will be discussed.

The Conference provides an opportunity to interact with important business leaders interested in investing in Pakistan, a statement from the Foreign Office said.

“Future Investment Initiative (FII)” is now an annual feature in Saudi Arabia. The first FII was held last year, with participation of 3800 people from 90 countries. This year’s conference is also likely to attract participation from a large number leading figures.

“The Prime Minister’s participation in the conference signifies our solidarity with the Kingdom in its efforts to become emerging hub of international business and investment,” the statement said.