Thu October 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request

Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request
Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail
Shehbaz Sharif addresses first NA session after arrest

Shehbaz Sharif addresses first NA session after arrest
Mobile phones not to be blocked after Oct 20, says minister

Mobile phones not to be blocked after Oct 20, says minister
Pakistani revolutionary poet Habib Jalib's daughter runs taxi to earn livelihood

Pakistani revolutionary poet Habib Jalib's daughter runs taxi to earn livelihood
Pakistan likely to buy Chinese missile ‘better than’ Indo-Russian BrahMos: Global Times

Pakistan likely to buy Chinese missile ‘better than’ Indo-Russian BrahMos: Global Times
Pakistan may not approach IMF: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan may not approach IMF: PM Imran Khan
Five million in five years

Five million in five years
Zainab's murderer Imran Ali to be hanged today

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali to be hanged today
Govt reviews draconian NAB law

Govt reviews draconian NAB law

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Saudi Arabia next week, his second visit to the Kingdom in less than a month, Geo reported.

Citing sources, Geo reports the prime minister will make a short visit to Saudi Arabia before going to China next month.

PM Khan is expected to hold talks on economic cooperation with Saudi officials during his visit.

The prime minister last visited Saudi Arabia on September 18.

Sources add a top-level delegation from the United Arab Emirates is expected t in Pakistan soon to discuss expanding economic cooperation.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Kandahar

Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Kandahar
Four women among 12 Pakistanis detained in India

Four women among 12 Pakistanis detained in India
Conserving, protecting environment is a collective social responsibility, says PM’s advisor

Conserving, protecting environment is a collective social responsibility, says PM’s advisor
MoHR launches awareness drive about women's rights to inheritance

MoHR launches awareness drive about women's rights to inheritance

Load More load more

Spotlight

Fawad Khan, Humayun Saeed are good but lack star power: Syed Noor

Fawad Khan, Humayun Saeed are good but lack star power: Syed Noor

Farah Khan fears quick judgment and Twitter trial for Sajid Khan

Farah Khan fears quick judgment and Twitter trial for Sajid Khan

Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!

Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!
Editor Guild of India salutes courage shown by women, asks MJ Akbar to withdraw case

Editor Guild of India salutes courage shown by women, asks MJ Akbar to withdraw case

Photos & Videos

Watch outstanding delivery which earns Mir Hamza his first Test scalp

Watch outstanding delivery which earns Mir Hamza his first Test scalp
Video: Azhar Ali's astonishing run-out mirrors Ian Bell's dismissal from the past

Video: Azhar Ali's astonishing run-out mirrors Ian Bell's dismissal from the past
After Kiera Knightley, Kristen Bell calls out Disney movies over wrong messages

After Kiera Knightley, Kristen Bell calls out Disney movies over wrong messages

After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra

After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra