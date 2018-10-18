Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Saudi Arabia next week, his second visit to the Kingdom in less than a month, Geo reported.

Citing sources, Geo reports the prime minister will make a short visit to Saudi Arabia before going to China next month.

PM Khan is expected to hold talks on economic cooperation with Saudi officials during his visit.

The prime minister last visited Saudi Arabia on September 18.

Sources add a top-level delegation from the United Arab Emirates is expected t in Pakistan soon to discuss expanding economic cooperation.