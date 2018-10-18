Video: Azhar Ali's astonishing run-out mirrors Ian Bell's dismissal from the past

KARACHI: Azhar Ali’s astonishing run-out today against Australia is not the only incident in cricket’s history, England’s Ian Bell got himself out in similar fashion against India in July 2011.



It was third day of second Test in Trent Bridge.

“Bell had played one of his finest innings for England, scoring 137, when he was given out to the last delivery before the tea interval. Eoin Morgan had played the ball down to long leg and Praveen Kumar made a diving attempt to stop the ball. The ball bounced off his leg as the fielder fell over the boundary,” The Guardian reported.

“Kumar was clearly under the impression that the ball had gone for four, as he returned it forlornly to the square. It was taken by MS Dhoni who then gave it to the short-leg fielder, Abhinav Mukund, who broke the wicket. By this time Bell and Morgan, who appeared to think the umpire had called "over" were on their way back to the pavilion for their cup of tea.”

But to England's bafflement Bell was given out after TV replays had confirmed that the ball had not gone for four. The next step Indian Captain Dhone took brough smiles everywhere when he withdrew the appeal and let the English batsman continue.

Today’s play too, was dull to begin with, but was lit up by Azhar´s embarrassing dismissal.

The batsman edged a Peter Siddle delivery to the third man boundary and thinking the ball had crossed the rope, halted in the middle of the pitch to talk to fellow batsman Safiq.

But Mitchell Starc picked the ball a yard from the boundary and threw it back to wicketkeeper Tim Paine, who ran Azhar out, leaving the Pakistani duo -- who have a combined experience of 130 Tests and over 9,000 runs -- looking stunned and sheepish.

Azhar fell for a well played 64, inclusive of four boundaries.