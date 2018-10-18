NAB issues arrest warrants for ex-Sindh minister

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau has issued arrest warrants for former Sindh minister Jam Khan Shoro in illegal allotment case, Geo News reported.



NAB initiates inquiry against LG Minister Jam Khan Shoro



The anti-graft body had initiated a probe against Sindh Local Government Minister in October 2017 for allegedly occupying government land.

Former NAB chief Qamar Zaman Chaudhry had ordered the DG NAB, Sindh, to launch inquiry against the PPP leader.

According to a report, the provincial minister was facing a charge of setting up a petrol pump on a land of water hydrant in Hyderabad’s Qasimabad area.