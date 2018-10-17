Tue October 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Latest party position after by-election 2018 results

Latest party position after by-election 2018 results
WhatsApp updates ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature

WhatsApp updates ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 NA, 24 PA seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 NA, 24 PA seats
PTI suffers big electoral upset

PTI suffers big electoral upset
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 National Assembly seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 National Assembly seats
Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye

Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye
What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?

What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?
CPEC loans not responsible for Pakistan’s economic crisis: China

CPEC loans not responsible for Pakistan’s economic crisis: China
By-election 2018: Samar Bilour to be first woman MPA in 16 years

By-election 2018: Samar Bilour to be first woman MPA in 16 years
Forward bloc in PTI?

Forward bloc in PTI?

World

REUTERS
October 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

US pilot killed as Ukrainian Su-27 air force jet crashes in training

KIEV: A US pilot was among two crew who died when a Ukrainian Su-27 air force fighter crashed during a training flight on Tuesday, the US military said.

"We have seen reports claiming a US casualty and can confirm a US service member was involved in this incident," it said in a statement, adding that the circumstances of the crash were under investigation.

The two pilots, the other of whom was Ukrainian, were the only people on board. The Ukrainian general staff earlier said the pilot and co-pilot died, without giving their nationalities.

The crash took place during Clear Sky 2018, multinational air drills involving military personnel from eight foreign countries also including Britain, the Netherlands, Poland and Estonia that started last week.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Harry, Meghan expecting baby

Indian minister denies #MeToo claims

Thousands sans power as storm hits Portugal

Several killed as small plane crashes into crowd
Load More load more

Spotlight

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral
Sarfraz happy to respond to criticism with innings of 94

Sarfraz happy to respond to criticism with innings of 94
Kangana Ranaut calls out Bollywood hotshots for keeping silent on #MeToo

Kangana Ranaut calls out Bollywood hotshots for keeping silent on #MeToo

Pakistan, Australia to clash in ICC Women’s Championship

Pakistan, Australia to clash in ICC Women’s Championship

Photos & Videos

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral
'Friendly fire' destroys Belgian multi-million-dollar warplane at base

'Friendly fire' destroys Belgian multi-million-dollar warplane at base
After Sona Mohapatra, another singer accuses Kailash Kher, Toshi of sexual misconduct

After Sona Mohapatra, another singer accuses Kailash Kher, Toshi of sexual misconduct
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral