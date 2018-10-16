Tue October 16, 2018
Business

Web Desk
October 16, 2018

PM appoints aide as Special Assistant on Foreign Investments

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed his close aide Sahibzada Amir Jahangir as Special Assistant on Foreign Investments.

According to a notification issued by the cabinet division on October 15, Mr Jahangir’s term as the prime minister's special assistant has begun from October 11.

Sahibzada Jahangir had been serving as PTI’s senior advisor to Chairman Imran Khan on Foreign Trade, Investment and Development from Europe in KPK.

He is also head of PTI UK and Europe chapters.


