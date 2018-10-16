Charles C. Foster joins AM-PAK Business Development Forum as Chairman Houston Chapter

KARACHI: Charles C. Foster, an American immigration attorney and chairman of the Houston-based law firm Foster LLP has joined America – Pakistan Business Development Forum as Chairman Houston Chapter.

Am-Pak Business Development Forum has been established under ICCMC to promote business relationship between USA and Pakistan.

It was founded by renowned business icon Nawaid Isa. He has established the first ever International Cricket Centered Multisport Complex (ICCMC) in Wallis Texas.

On this occasion, Foster was honoured with shield from Aiman Isa, daughter of Nawaid Isa at a simple ceremony.

Mr. Foster has earned top awards from organizations including Chambers and Partners, Texas Monthly magazine, and the American Immigration Law Foundation.

He also serves as the Honorary Consul General of the Kingdom of Thailand in Houston and has received four Royal decorations from His Majesty, King Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand.

In addition to his work as an attorney, Foster’s past activities include a membership on the Bush-Cheney Presidential Transition Committee for the Department of Justice in 2001, a position as a Senior Immigration Policy Advisor for the George W. Bush presidential campaigns in both 2000 and 2004, and an immigration policy advisory role in Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign.

His political contributions also include testimonies before the U.S. House and Senate subcommittees on immigration.