Nawaz Sharif reacts on PML-N win in by-election

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has credited people-friendly policies of PML-N government for the win in Oct 14 by-election.



PTI suffers big electoral upset



Talking to journalists after attending case hearing at the Accountability Court, the PML-N supreme leader said the masses have witnessed the mess the incumbent government has created for them due to economic mismanagement.

The rising inflation has affected the people badly, which was not the case during PML-N rule, he said.

Latest party position after by-election 2018 results



Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) suffered a severe blow in Sunday’s by-polls, as the opposition alliance gained five more seats in delicately balanced National Assembly, further reducing the ruling party’s margin for formation of the federal government.

By-elections were held on total 34 National and provincial assembly seats. The PTI had a major upset, as voters in two constituencies – NA-131 Lahore and NA-35 Bannu – changed their mind and elected members of the opposition parties. These seats were won by PTI Chairman Imran Khan just two months back in the general election.

In Punjab, the by-elections were held for 11 seats, out of which the PML-N won six seats.

He said the rupee depreciation in the last 55 days has wreaked havoc which was under control during PML-N government.