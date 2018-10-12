PM Imran Khan says 'special package' for overseas Pakistanis soon

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is going to announce a special package of incentives for overseas Pakistanis to encourage them to send remittances through banking channels by removing all hindrances and procedural issues.

After an ‘extensive meeting’ on issues of overseas Pakistanis, the prime minister in a series of tweets said the government is working to remove hassles Overseas Pakistanis face.

“InshaAllah by removing these hindrances we will be able to increase remittance flows from $20 billion to at least $30 billion and perhaps even $40 billion through banking channels,” he said.



“We are also moving to remove hassles Overseas Pakistanis confront at immigration when they come to Pakistan. Our Missions abroad have also been directed to look after and deal effectively with the concerns of our Overseas Pakistanis.”

The premier further added: “Our government is also going to ensure protection for the Overseas Pakistanis' properties and land especially from land mafias.