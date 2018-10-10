Wed October 10, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 10, 2018

Faisal Raza Abidi arrested in contempt case

KARACHI: The Islamabad Police has arrested PPP leader and former Senator Faisal Raza Abidi in a case pertaining to using inappropriate words for Chief Justice of Pakistan, Geo News reported Wednesday.

Late last month, Pakistan People’s Party led Sindh government granted approval to the Islamabad police to apprehend PPP leader in Karachi.

Islamabad Police on September 21, on the complaint of the apex court's Public Relations Officer, had registered a case against Abidi for using inappropriate words for the CJP.

The case was lodged under anti-terrorism act and PPC's sections 228, 500, 505(ii) and 34.

