Wed October 10, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 10, 2018

Appointments in army: Lt Gen Asim Munir new DG ISI

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan army has announced the appointments of newly promoted Lt Generals including the new chief of Inter Services Intelligence.

  • Lt Gen Azhar Saleh Abbasi: Chief of Logistics Staff, GHQ
  • Lt Gen Asim Munir: DG ISI
  • Lt Gen Nadeem Zaki: Comd Mangla Corps.
  • Lt Gen Shaheen Mazher: Comd Peshawar Corps.
  • Lt Gen Abdul Aziz: Military Secretary GHQ
  • Lt Gen Muhammad Adnan: VCGS (B).
  • Lt Gen Waseem Ashraf: IG Arms.
