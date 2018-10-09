Tue October 09, 2018
World

Web Desk
October 9, 2018

Startling revelations about 'Pak owner' of car company involved in New York crash

NEW YORK: UK media has made startling revelations about the  owner of the limousine company involved in the deadly crash that killed 20 people in upstate New York on Saturday.

According to report, Shahed Hussain, the alleged owner of Prestige Limousine company involved in New York crash is a former FBI informant who was paid $96,000 to go undercover to expose terror plots after fleeing to the US from Pakistan where he'd been accused of murder.

Hussain, who also goes by 'Malik', worked as an informant for the FBI after being caught running a DMV scam where he helped test takers cheat, claimed the media outlet.

It added, in 2007, he started going undercover in mosques in Newburgh, New York, to record conversations with alleged terrorists. He was rewarded $96,000  to expose alleged terror plots.

It is learnt that the the company is now under investigation and is no longer allowed to operate.

According to officials, the crash is the worst land-transportation accident in the country since 2009.

Shahed Hussain is currently said to be out of the US and possibly in Pakistan, New York police claimed Monday. But questions still remain about his identity and the veracity of Prestige itself, which has previously been under the scrutiny of the Department of Transportation.

Both the National Transportation Safety Board and the New York State Police are conducting separate investigations but sharing relevant information. A forensic investigation unit is examining the vehicle and the collision reconstruction team will also perform a mechanical examination, police said.


