Mon October 08, 2018
Renowned chef Tahir Chaudhry dies of cardiac arrest

Saudi Arabia got nothing free from US: MBS

PM Imran Khan promises ´whistleblower´ law to fight corruption

Review of CPEC accord underway: Imran

Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package

Hafeez hits hundred as Pakistan dominate Australia

Pakistan gradually losing international trade over poor governance

Another surgical strike?

Kangana Ranaut accuses 'Queen' director of sexual harassment

World

AFP
October 8, 2018

US duo William Nordhaus and Paul Romer win Nobel Economics Prize

Stockholm: US economists William Nordhaus and Paul Romer on Monday shared the 2018 Nobel Economics Prize for integrating innovation and climate with economic growth, the jury said.

Nordhaus, a professor at Yale University, and Romer of New York University´s Stern School of Business, have addressed "some of our time´s most basic and pressing questions about how we create long-term sustained and sustainable growth," the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said in a statement.

