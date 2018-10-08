US duo William Nordhaus and Paul Romer win Nobel Economics Prize

Stockholm: US economists William Nordhaus and Paul Romer on Monday shared the 2018 Nobel Economics Prize for integrating innovation and climate with economic growth, the jury said.



Nordhaus, a professor at Yale University, and Romer of New York University´s Stern School of Business, have addressed "some of our time´s most basic and pressing questions about how we create long-term sustained and sustainable growth," the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said in a statement.