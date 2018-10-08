Mon October 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Change

Change
Renowned chef Tahir Chaudhry dies of cardiac arrest

Renowned chef Tahir Chaudhry dies of cardiac arrest

Saudi Arabia got nothing free from US: MBS

Saudi Arabia got nothing free from US: MBS
PM Imran Khan promises ´whistleblower´ law to fight corruption

PM Imran Khan promises ´whistleblower´ law to fight corruption
Review of CPEC accord underway: Imran

Review of CPEC accord underway: Imran
Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package

Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package
Hafeez hits hundred as Pakistan dominate Australia

Hafeez hits hundred as Pakistan dominate Australia
Pakistan gradually losing international trade over poor governance

Pakistan gradually losing international trade over poor governance
Another surgical strike?

Another surgical strike?
Kangana Ranaut accuses 'Queen' director of sexual harassment

Kangana Ranaut accuses 'Queen' director of sexual harassment

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PM Complaint Cell reactivated

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Complaint Cell has been reactivated with more communications lines than before and a dedicated email address to approach PM Imran Khan, Geo News reported.

Also read: PTI's 100-day agenda

According to the TV channel, the center will work 09:00 am to 05:00 pm to receive complaints against the government officials and ministries. Telephone lines have been increased to 40 from 25.

Under PTI, Karachi harbor fast transforming into a perfect picnic spot

The initiative is aimed at more transparency and enhancing service delivery to the masses. Complaints against the prime minister and other public representatives will also be entertained here.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Shireen Mazari hints at inclusion of human rights' course at SMIU

Shireen Mazari hints at inclusion of human rights' course at SMIU
Pakistan prepares for PM Imran Khan’s first China visit

Pakistan prepares for PM Imran Khan’s first China visit
Pakistan progress to 329-4 in first Test against Australia

Pakistan progress to 329-4 in first Test against Australia
Treason case against Nawaz, Abbasi adjourned till 22

Treason case against Nawaz, Abbasi adjourned till 22
Load More load more

Spotlight

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy
Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Will Smith all set to make a dance cameo in 'Student of the Year 2'

Will Smith all set to make a dance cameo in 'Student of the Year 2'

Kangana hits back at Sonam Kapoor

Kangana hits back at Sonam Kapoor

Photos & Videos

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy
Sonam Kapoor on Bollywood’s #MeToo movement: I believe all these women

Sonam Kapoor on Bollywood’s #MeToo movement: I believe all these women
Will Smith all set to make a dance cameo in 'Student of the Year 2'

Will Smith all set to make a dance cameo in 'Student of the Year 2'

WATCH: Elderly man plays football like a pro

WATCH: Elderly man plays football like a pro