PM Complaint Cell reactivated

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Complaint Cell has been reactivated with more communications lines than before and a dedicated email address to approach PM Imran Khan, Geo News reported.

According to the TV channel, the center will work 09:00 am to 05:00 pm to receive complaints against the government officials and ministries. Telephone lines have been increased to 40 from 25.

The initiative is aimed at more transparency and enhancing service delivery to the masses. Complaints against the prime minister and other public representatives will also be entertained here.