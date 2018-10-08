Treason case against Nawaz, Abbasi adjourned till 22

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday adjourned the hearing till Oct 22 of a petition seeking court directions to initiate high treason proceedings against the former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Khaqan Abbasi and journalist Cyril Almeida over an interview published in an English language newspaper.



As the hearing began, the bench, headed by Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, asked Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer Naseer Ahmed Bhutta whether the ex-PM was present in the court or not. Upon this, the counsel informed the bench that his client has appeared before the court.

The chief judge expressed displeasure over non-appearance of Attorney General of Pakistan in this high-profile case and reprimanded the Deputy AG who was representing him in the court.

Directing the AGP to appear on next hearing, the bench withdrew arrest warrants of the journalist and ordered the authorities to remove his name form the Exit Control List (ECL).

Justice Atir Mahmood and Justice Chaudhry Masood Jahangir are the two other judges of the bench.

Amina Malik of the Civil Society Network had filed the petition, pleading that former premier Nawaz Sharif, on May 11, 2018, in his interview to an English language daily gave a statement that “those who attacked at a hotel in Mumbai actually belonged to Pakistan.”

The petitioner said a meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) was held to discuss the ‘misleading’ media statement of the disqualified prime minister and, after the meeting, the then prime minister Abbasi met Nawaz Sharif only to convey him the concerns of the military leadership and also shared with him the minutes of the meeting.

She said the act of Abbasi was a clear violation of his oath as he was bound not to allow his personal interest to influence his official conduct.

She pleaded that the disqualified premier committed sedition by rejecting the statement of the NSC and was liable for an action as directed in Constitution as well as in the Pakistan Penal Code.