Lahore: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has announced the intermediate part-I 2018 results here on Monday.
According to Controller of Examinations, Prof. Muhammad Nasir Jamil, 162876 students appeared for the examination out of 167265. Only 90526 students were declared successful.
The BISE said that students could also check their results through mobile SMS after sending their roll numbers on 800290 while result cards prints could also be taken from the board's website.
