Sun October 07, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 7, 2018

Millions found in Larkana student bank account

KARACHI: Another bank account has been traced by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) with millions of rupees deposited, following the discovery of Rs2bn in a Karachi-based food vendor's account.

According to Geo News, the account was registered in the name of a student from Larkana, by a prominent construction company.

Reports revealed that the account, still active with Rs30 million currently deposited, was documented to have transactions worth as much as Rs1.5 billion from 2013-14.

The student has been summoned by the Joint Investigation Team probing the money laundering case through fake bank accounts.

The student on the other hand, has claimed to be oblivious of the existence of the bank account registered in his name.

A week earlier, the FIA had discovered Rs2.25 billion in the bank account of an ice-cream vendor identified as Qasim and have since arrested five people in connection to the case with sources claiming that all had been involved in money laundering. 

