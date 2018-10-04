Thu October 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Nawaz Sharif responds to Rana Mashood’s statement

Nawaz Sharif responds to Rana Mashood’s statement
Late? Imran Khan seen running to National Assembly

Late? Imran Khan seen running to National Assembly
Khawar Maneka bursts into tears in court

Khawar Maneka bursts into tears in court

Avenfield reference: Detailed verdict on suspension of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz’s sentences issued

Avenfield reference: Detailed verdict on suspension of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz’s sentences issued
Moderate earthquake jolts Karachi

Moderate earthquake jolts Karachi
Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji trolled mercilessly for laughing at Krishna Raj Kapoor funeral

Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji trolled mercilessly for laughing at Krishna Raj Kapoor funeral

Saudi Arabia not part of CPEC institutional framework: Khusro

Saudi Arabia not part of CPEC institutional framework: Khusro
In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima

In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima
Probe confirms political interference in DPO Pakpattan transfer

Probe confirms political interference in DPO Pakpattan transfer
FBR cracks down on non-filers

FBR cracks down on non-filers

Business

Web Desk
October 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

SECP registers 1 070 new companies in September

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) had registered 1,070 new companies during the month of September as compared the corresponding month of last year, showing an increase of 50 percent, raising the number of registered companies to 90,722.

 More then 74 percent companies were registered within four hours, said a press released issued by the SECP here Thursday.

The massive increase in incorporation was the result of the SECP’s various reforms measures including introduction of simplified combined process for name reservation and incorporation, reduction of fee, assistance of incorporation by facilitation wings of Company Registration Offices.

Around 73 percent companies were registered as private limited companies, while around 25 percent were registered as single-member companies.

Two percent were registered as public unlisted, non-profit associations, foreign companies and limited liability partnership (LLP).

The trading sector took the lead with the incorporation of 189 companies, construction with 142, services with 137, I. T. with 107, tourism with 83, food and beverages with 45, real estate development with 34, corporate agricultural farming with 29, textile with 28, engineering with 26, education with 20, transport with 18, marketing and advertisement with 16. 

During the period under review in healthcare and pharmaceutical with 14 each, cables and electric goods with 13, auto allied, and paper products with 12 each, logging, and mining and quarrying with 11 each and 109 companies were registered in other sectors.

Moreover, 1 foreign company was also registered by CRO Islamabad.

The SECP’s has introduced reforms to increase corporatization and register companies within four hours.

Foreign investment has been reported in 34 new companies.

These companies have foreign investors from, Australia, Belarus, China, Denmark, Germany, Iran, Korea South, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Russia, Thailand and the UK.

The highest numbers of companies including 374 were registered in Islamabad, followed by 296 and 195 companies registered in Lahore and Karachi respectively.

The CROs in Peshawar, Multan, Faisalabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Quetta, and Sukkur registered, 83, 43, 28, 27, 20 and 4 companies respectively.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Business

Saudi Arabia agrees to invest in new oil refinery in Pakistan

Saudi Arabia agrees to invest in new oil refinery in Pakistan
Afghan request for relief on regulatory duties on edible exports under consideration

Afghan request for relief on regulatory duties on edible exports under consideration
Govt bans non-filers from buying property, vehicles

Govt bans non-filers from buying property, vehicles
FBR goes after 169 wealthy non-filers, many more set to face 'hot pursuit'

FBR goes after 169 wealthy non-filers, many more set to face 'hot pursuit'
Load More load more

Spotlight

Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!

Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!
PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

Sexual harassment is a reality in every industry: Kajol on Tanushree-Nana fiasco

Sexual harassment is a reality in every industry: Kajol on Tanushree-Nana fiasco

Middle-eastern designers, curators to collaborate for a modest fashion show

Middle-eastern designers, curators to collaborate for a modest fashion show

Photos & Videos

Man sets ablaze his motorcycle publically after being challaned in Lahore

Man sets ablaze his motorcycle publically after being challaned in Lahore
Tanushree Dutta confirms getting legal notice from Nana Patekar, says men barged in her house

Tanushree Dutta confirms getting legal notice from Nana Patekar, says men barged in her house
Pregnant Mehreen Syed thanks fans for outpour of love, concern after she fell on ramp

Pregnant Mehreen Syed thanks fans for outpour of love, concern after she fell on ramp
Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!

Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!